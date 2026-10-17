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'Unfair!' - David Moyes fumes over controversial refereeing decisions after Chelsea defeat
Moyes questions Tierney over Rogers escape
Everton manager Moyes did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating following a frustrating 2-0 loss to Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. While the scoreline suggested a comfortable afternoon for the West London side, Moyes was adamant that the game was dictated by questionable calls from referee Paul Tierney. The primary source of the Scotsman's ire was an incident involving Morgan Rogers, who Moyes felt was incredibly lucky to remain on the pitch after a heavy challenge on James Garner.
The England international, who had already been cautioned earlier in the match, caught Garner with his studs in a challenge that required the Everton midfielder to receive medical attention. Former Everton winger Pat Nevin was among those who suggested the tackle warranted a second yellow card, a sentiment echoed loudly by the home dugout.
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Moyes slams ‘unfair’ refereeing
Moyes felt the lack of a dismissal was a turning point, especially considering how strictly his own players were treated by the official throughout the fiery encounter in Merseyside.
"I think the Rogers one on Jimmy could have been questioned but no we’re not saying that we want everything to be a free-kick. We want them to referee correctly and I didn’t think the tackle Harrison made was refereed correctly. I thought it was unfair,” Moyes stated in his post-match interview with TNT Sports. The frustration was palpable as the veteran manager reflected on how a red card for Rogers might have altered the second-half narrative before Pedro Neto eventually broke the deadlock.
Yellow card for Armstrong baffles Toffees boss
The tension had been building since the first half when youngster Harrison Armstrong was shown a yellow card for a sliding challenge on Josh Acheampong. The decision was met with a chorus of boos from the Goodison faithful, and Moyes was equally perplexed by the booking of the academy graduate.
Speaking about the incident involving the young midfielder, Moyes noted that the challenge was actually a highlight of his team's early performance. “I thought Harrison had a great tackle on the far side. I thought it was probably the best part of the first half and I think people who watch football appreciated it. I didn’t see any reason why he was carded. I’ve not seen it by the way but my feeling was I didn’t think it was in anyway a free kick, I think, is part of what we do. I think their player just got up and got on with it,” the manager told TNT Sports.
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Neto double punishes toothless Everton attack
Despite the complaints regarding the referee, Everton were ultimately undone by their own wastefulness and the brilliance of Pedro Neto. The Portuguese winger was the standout performer, scoring twice to ensure Xabi Alonso’s side climbed to fourth in the table. Neto’s double marked the first time he has scored twice in a single Premier League game in what was his 187th appearance in the competition.
His clinical finishing provided the contrast to an Everton side that struggled to test the Chelsea goal frequently enough. Moyes now faces the challenge of sharpening his frontline, as the Toffees managed only two shots during the entire second period, failing to mount any significant comeback once they fell behind to the visitors.
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