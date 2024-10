Unai Emery says he has "no problem" with Jhon Duran's reaction after the Aston Villa striker threw a strop following his substitution against Bologna.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Duran furious after being brought off

Colombian scored in 2-0 UCL win

Emery reacts to striker's outburst Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below