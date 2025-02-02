'A very ugly challenge!' - Carlo Ancelotti fumes at referee for failing to show red card for Kylian Mbappe horror foul in Real Madrid's shock defeat at Espanyol
Carlo Ancelotti has criticised referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz for not sending off Espanyol's Carlos Romero after his horror tackle on Kylian Mbappe.
- Ancelotti claims Espanyol deserved red card
- Carlos Romero made horror tackle on Mbappe
- Espanyol win 1-0 with Romero scoring winner