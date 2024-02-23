What is the UEFA Women's Nations League? Fixtures, results, groups & how it works

Not sure how the international tournament works? GOAL explains all and brings you everything you need to know

The inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League kicked off in September, which has introduced a new system for qualifying for the Women's Euros, the Women's World Cup and the Olympic women's football tournament as well as offering teams in Europe a new competition to triumph in.

This tournament was first introduced in men's football in 2018, with Portugal winning the 2018-19 edition before France beat Spain to the 2020-21 title. Now, UEFA has moved to add it to the women's football calendar, with a first UEFA Women's Nations League champion to be crowned in 2024.

Despite it being in its third campaign on the men's side, it still isn't the easiest competition to understand in the beautiful game. So, what is the UEFA Women's Nations League and how does it work? GOAL explains all.