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U.S. Soccer unveils new kits ahead of USMNT's upcoming World Cup
- Nike
What happened?
The two kits were unveiled on Monday and will be worn by the USMNT at the upcoming World Cup, the first on home soil since 1994.
The collection features two kits, the "Stars" and the "Stripes", as well as a goalkeeper kit. The goalkeeper kit was previously introduced in December 2025.
- Nike
The two kits
The first kit, nicknamed the "Stripes" kit, features a design that evokes the American flag. Featuring red and white stripes, the shirt has a waving effect. The second kit, the "Stars" kit, is more subtle, featuring a darker blue with stars built into the jersey's design.
Both kits included several designs unique to the federation. Each has an "Inner Pride" mark on the collar, while both will also have bespoke number and font typefaces, the Stars and Stripes font, which was created to appear across these kits and future iterations.
- Nike
What was said
“A National Team jersey represents the pride of wearing the crest, not just for players on the field, but also for the fans who support them every step of the way,” said Dave Wright, Chief Commercial Officer of U.S. Soccer. “With the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup coming to the United States, we’re excited to see players across all 27 of our National Teams and supporters across the country wearing this kit as we build toward an incredible moment for the game.”
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
The U.S. will debut the new kits in a pair of upcoming friendlies. Up first will be a match against Belgium on March 28 before the U.S. takes on Portugal on March 31. Both matches will be held in Atlanta and will be the last two friendlies before Mauricio Pochettino unveils his World Cup squad on May 26.
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