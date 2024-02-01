TWO Wrexham transfers within minutes! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side make flying start to deadline day with double deal for striker & ex-Man City winger

Brendan Madden
Luke Jones Jack Marriott WrexhamX @Wrexham_AFC
WrexhamLeague TwoTransfers

Wrexham got transfer deadline day off to a flying start announcing two new signings within moments of each other.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham announce two new arrivals
  • Reds nab Luke Bolton from Salford
  • Forward Jack Marriott arrives from League One Fleetwood

Editors' Picks