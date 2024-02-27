Twila Kilgore fires 'take care of business' warning to USWNT flops after shock Mexico defeat as she insists Gold Cup upset shows there are 'no easy games anymore'
Twila Kilgore has warned the United States women's national team that there are "no easy games anymore" after its shock Gold Cup loss to Mexico.
- USWNT suffered shock loss to Mexico on Monday
- Coach Kilgore confident U.S. can bounce back
- But says result shows there are no 'easy games' now