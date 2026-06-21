TV presenter apologises after criticising Jeremy Doku for leaving Belgium squad to to see birth of first child

The controversy began on Friday during a debate on the L'Equipe de Choc. Doku, currently playing for Belgium in the 2026 World Cup, revealed that he might leave his team-mates in July for the birth of his first child. This choice was met with incomprehension by Pierron, who emphasized the unique nature of such an international competition.

"You have to realize that it's truly a privilege to participate in a World Cup, it's an incredible joy. There are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place; it might never happen again in your life. It's truly a special moment, a childhood dream come true," she said on air before adding: "And you're going to leave all that to be present for the birth of your child, which is a disgusting moment, excuse my language, where the father is useless, he's just an extra."