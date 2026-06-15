According to French journalist Romain Molina, the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) wasted no time in wielding the axe, terminating Lamouchi's contract immediately after the full-time whistle.

The North African side were left reeling following a one-sided affair that saw the Swedish attack carve through their defence with ease. The 5-1 scoreline marked one of the most lopsided results in Tunisia's tournament history, prompting the governing body to take drastic measures. The defeat was compounded by the narrative on the pitch, as Yasin Ayari notably scored against the country of his father's birth to help seal Tunisia's fate.











