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Emanuele Tramacere

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Tudor is no longer Tottenham’s manager: the official statement. Will it be Dyche or De Zerbi now?

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This is the Croatian manager's second sacking of the season, following his departure from Juventus

Rumours had been circulating for a few days, but it is now official. Igor Tudor’s spell in the Premier League as Tottenham manager has come to a premature end.


The Croatian manager, sacked for the second time this season following his departure from Juventus, has agreed to step down from his role at Spurs after just seven matches and a little over a month in charge.

Tudor is paying the price for the dire league position inherited from Thomas Frank (as well as difficulties managing the dressing room), which sees Tottenham fully embroiled in the relegation battle, just one point clear of third-bottom West Ham.


Further updates to follow



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  • THE PRESS RELEASE

    This is the official statement released by Spurs via their official channels:


    "We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed that head coach Igor Tudor will leave the Club with immediate effect. Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also stepped down from their respective roles as goalkeeping coach and fitness coach. We would like to thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their dedication over the past six weeks, during which they have worked tirelessly.

    We also wish to express our sympathy to Igor following the recent bereavement he has suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time. We will provide updates on the appointment of a new manager in due course.”

  • LOW AVERAGE SCORE

    The statement expresses sympathy for Tudor following the bereavement he has suffered. After Tottenham’s most recent match, which they lost to Nottingham Forest, Tudor did not even attend the post-match press conference due to the loss of his father.


    Unfortunately for Tudor, talk of his sacking had begun well before the winter break, with an average of 0.57 points per game from seven matches, featuring just a draw against Liverpool and an inconsequential victory in the second leg of the round of 16 against Atlético Madrid, which ended in elimination.

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  • What's the point of Dyche?

    The search for a replacement to lead the team’s fight for survival in the league is now officially underway. Rumours surrounding Roberto De Zerbi have also been dampened by a section of the fanbase who have criticised the very idea of relying on the former Marseille manager. The name currently looking most likely to take over is that of Sean Dyche, who was himself sacked earlier this season by Nottingham Forest, the very side Tottenham are battling against to avoid relegation.

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