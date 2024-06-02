TST 2024: Sergio Aguero, Luis Nani, JJ Watt and the top men's players to watch

The top men's players to watch at TST 2024: From celebrities to former European greats

TST 2024 has arrived, and in year two of The Soccer Tournament, the stars are out and in abundance. Ex-European greats such as Sergio Aguero and former NFL stars such as JJ Watt are among the headliners who will be playing in this year's competition in Cary, N.C.

The Soccer Tournament debuted last year, and in an expanded field for 2024, 48 teams will be competing in a World Cup-style Group Stage bracket in a winner-takes-all format for a cash prize of $1 million to the winning team.

With this year's tournament featuring bolstered rosters and a talented array of players, GOAL takes a look at six of the most exciting athletes in the men's field...