Jack Grealish Man City 2023-24Getty
Richard Martin

Triple injury whammy for Man City! Victory in Copenhagen tarnished as Pep Guardiola confirms Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Josko Gvardiol all face spells on sidelines

Manchester CityFC Koebenhavn vs Manchester CityChampions LeaguePremier LeagueJack GrealishJosko GvardiolBernardo SilvaPep Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has revealed that Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Josko Gvardiol could be set for spells in the treatment room.

  • Guardiola confirms triple injury blow for Man City
  • Grealish suffers muscular problem in Copenhagen
  • Silva & Gvardiol sustain ankle injuries

