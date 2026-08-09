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Trevoh Chalobah completes permanent move to Como as Chelsea academy graduate joins Cesc Fabregas in Serie A
A significant coup for Fabregas and Como
Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement to sell Chalobah to Italian side Como, marking the end of the defender’s long-standing association with the West London club. The deal represents a significant coup for Cesc Fabregas, who has been pushing to bring the versatile academy graduate to Serie A.
The 27-year-old leaves Chelsea after making 47 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist. His departure follows the London club's signing of defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, a move that further signaled the end of Chalobah's tenure at the Bridge.
According to reports, the agreement between the two clubs is understood to be a €30m fixed fee, €6m add-ons and sell-on clause for the English centre-back. Chalobah had already agreed personal terms on a long-term contract with the ambitious Italian club several weeks ago, paving the way for the transfer to be completed once the club-to-club fee was settled.
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From Cobham graduate to first-team hero
Chalobah arrived at Chelsea as an Under-9, following in the footsteps of his elder brother Nathaniel. He progressed through our Academy and was an integral part of the side that won the UEFA Youth League in 2016. Chalobah also lifted consecutive FA Youth Cups, scoring semi-final and final goals in 2017. A series of successful loans in the senior game - at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient - followed, before Chalobah stepped up to become a permanent member of the Chelsea squad shortly after his 22nd birthday.
The defender expressed his excitement regarding the new challenge in Italy, stating: "I can't wait to bring my experience to the team, feel the incredible atmosphere at the stadium, and connect with the fans. I will give my absolute all every single day to make history together," as part of an England defender Chalobah joins Como announcement.
Building a legacy and international recognition
Chalobah’s versatility and composure on the big stage impressed, and he started both the League Cup and FA Cup finals in his debut season, with clean sheets - if not silverware - secured in both. He did get his hands on the Club World Cup, though. The next two seasons yielded 50 appearances across all competitions, a figure that would no doubt have been higher were it not for a thigh injury suffered ahead of 2023/24.
Last season Chalobah played 47 games, the most of any of Chelsea's central defenders, and scored three goals. He was a late call-up to England’s World Cup squad, playing once as the Three Lions finished third.
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New horizons under Cesc Fabregas
The transition to Italian football will offer Chalobah the chance to follow in the footsteps of other English defenders, such as Fikayo Tomori and Chris Smalling, who have found significant success in Serie A.
For Fabregas, the acquisition of Chalobah represents a major statement of intent for the Italian outfit. The Spanish manager has been keen to bolster his defensive line with experienced players who possess the technical quality to build from the back, and Chalobah fits that profile perfectly.
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