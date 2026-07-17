'Principles are very high' - Trent Alexander-Arnold impressed by 'intense' Jose Mourinho as Real Madrid begin pre-season

The biggest talking point around the Spanish giants this summer has been Mourinho’s return for a second spell in charge. Alexander-Arnold, who previously faced the Portuguese as an opponent, has been struck by the coach’s approach from day one.

He said: "With Mourinho? Very good, very good. I’ve always admired the coach. I’ve played against him a couple of times and it’s a pleasure to work with him and his team.

"He’s intense. The principles and the level of expectation are very high, so I’m looking forward to seeing how, the more we get to know each other, the more we learn and the more he can teach us. And we’re all willing and eager to learn and improve. I’m sure he’ll teach us a lot and help us win trophies this year."