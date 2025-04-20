GFX Jamie Carragher Trent Alexander-ArnoldGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

Trent Alexander-Arnold must be dropped! Jamie Carragher urges Arne Slot to bench Liverpool star for rest of season despite winner against Leicester

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolPremier League

Jamie Carragher urged Arne Slot to drop Trent Alexander-Arnold for the rest of the season despite his winner against Leicester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alexander-Arnold scored the winner against the Foxes
  • Yet kept silent about his future amid Real Madrid links
  • Carragher wants Bradley to start ahead of Alexander-Arnold
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match