Trent Alexander-Arnold injury latest: Huge news for Liverpool as full-back set for quick recovery despite Arne Slot's initial fears

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to make a quicker-than-anticipated return from injury, alleviating Arne Slot's initial concerns.

  • Alexander-Arnold picked up thigh injury vs Bournemouth
  • Replaced by Conor Bradley in the 70th minute
  • Medical scans showed that injury is not serious
