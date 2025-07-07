Transfer trouble for Chelsea? New AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri makes clear statement on Mike Maignan's future after Blues' failed attempt to sign France goalkeeper

Chelsea’s hopes of signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan have been dashed after new Rossoneri manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the France international will stay at San Siro. Despite advanced talks between the clubs in June, the deal collapsed over a fee disagreement — and Allegri has now firmly ruled out any chance of a revived move this summer.

