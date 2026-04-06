Transfer plans... Deco decides to sell two Barcelona players

The potential departure of these two players fits perfectly with Deco’s plans to rebuild the Catalan side.
The priority is to sign a top-class striker, with Atlético Madrid star Julián Álvarez the main target, as well as extending Robert Lewandowski’s contract for another year, albeit on reduced terms after four seasons as the team’s leading goalscorer.
The Polish striker arrived from Bayern Munich on one of the highest-value contracts in the Blaugrana’s history, and the club realises that any extension of his contract must be adapted to the new situation.
Barcelona’s sporting plans do not stop there; the club also intends to sign a centre-back, with Alessandro Bastoni among the favourites, as well as a promising left-winger.
The list of candidates includes names such as Scheldrop, Jan Verrilli and Víctor Muñoz, but in any case, there is one non-negotiable condition: the salary must be within the club’s means, given the financial difficulties the club continues to face.
For this very reason, signing this winger is no easy task; in fact, the chances of Marcus Rashford remaining at the club have diminished significantly.
The €30 million buy-back option, included in his loan deal, remains a substantial sum for Barcelona, even if it could be paid in instalments. Added to this is his high salary, which further complicates the club’s compliance with Financial Fair Play regulations.
In this context, the possibility of Ferran Torres and Marc Casado leaving is gaining momentum in Deco’s plans, not only because of their sporting importance, but also because they could be key to kick-starting a large part of the rebuilding process that Barcelona are seeking to undertake this summer.