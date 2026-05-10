Tottenham boast ‘best in the world’ talent that could leave in the next transfer window - with Man Utd and Liverpool ready to pounce

In an exclusive interview, Rosenthal has heaped massive praise on Micky van de Ven, suggesting the Dutch international has surpassed his peers to become the leading centre-back in the game. The 25-year-old has been a rare bright spot in a difficult campaign for Spurs, with his recovery pace and physical presence becoming hallmarks of his game in the Premier League.

"For me, this is the best defender in the world," Rosenthal told Flashscore. "He's the quickest central defender in the world, and at the end of the season I'm sure that whether Tottenham stay up or go down, the two or three biggest clubs will be looking to try and sign him."