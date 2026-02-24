Tottenham set up Women's FA Cup quarter-final showdown with Chelsea after last-minute penalty leads to shootout win

Spurs asserted their dominance early as Matilda Vinberg scored the opener inside seven minutes, sliding a composed finish past Elene Lete after a precision through-ball from Olivia Holdt. The visitors controlled much of the first half, though goalkeeper Lize Kop was forced into a stunning point-blank save from Nikita Parris to keep the lead intact at the interval. However, the game was turned on its head during a frantic two-minute spell after the restart.

Eder Maestre’s tactical tweaks proved inspired as substitutes Luca Corrales and Danielle van de Donk combined for a 58th-minute equaliser, before Jana Fernandez unleashed a spectacular 30-yard thunderbolt just 60 seconds later to put the hosts ahead. Spurs looked shell-shocked and appeared to be heading for a disappointing exit as the clock ticked deep into stoppage time, struggling to find any rhythm against a compact and energetic Lionesses defensive unit.

With their cup hopes hanging by a thread in the fifth minute of added time, Tottenham threw everything forward, including goalkeeper Kop. The pressure finally told when a goalbound header from Bethany England was blocked by the arm of Teyah Goldie on the line. Referee Ryan Atkin showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot, and England, the ultimate big-game player, showed nerves of steel to drill the ball home and force another 30 minutes of action.