Tottenham's next manager: Homecoming for USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino, Adoni Iraola steal and the top options for Spurs to replace sacked Ange Postecoglou - ranked

The Europa League winners have finally put their Australian head coach out of his misery - but who's the best man to replace him?

Ange Postecoglou has officially been relieved of his duties at Tottenham. That's a sentence most Spurs fans had been praying on for months as results and performances took a turn for the worse during a shambolic 2024-25 campaign.

However, victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final added some shades of grey to the situation, with Postecoglou having delivered on his promise to secure some silverware while earning a spot in next season's Champions League to boot. That that achievement came against the backdrop of a 17th-placed Premier League finish, though, has led to his time in north London being ended.

The Australian coach earned plenty of admirers for his attack-minded style of play in his first year at Spurs as he guided the team to a respectable fifth-placed finish in the league, but the drop-off over the past 12 months has, in the eyes of many, been unforgivable, and chairman Daniel Levy had little choice but to make a change.

In the end, Postecoglou's refusal to budge from his principles led to his downfall (along with a series of bizarre exchanges with supporters and the media). The question now is, who is the standout candidate for the job? GOAL ranks the main contenders below...