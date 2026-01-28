Getty Images Sport
Tottenham fan group call for mass walk-out during Man City clash to make 'big statement' against club's board
TV audience targeted for 75th-minute exodus
Organisers of the growing protest movement at Tottenham are hoping to utilise the global spotlight of a match against the champions to force their grievances into the public eye. With Sunday’s kick-off against Manchester City set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports, the group 'Change for Tottenham' has released a detailed plan of action designed to embarrass the ownership and highlight the depth of feeling in the stands.
The headline act of the demonstration is a coordinated walkout scheduled for the 75th minute of the match. The group took to social media on Tuesday evening to encourage all match-going fans to vacate their seats a quarter of an hour before the final whistle, regardless of the scoreline, and watch the remainder of the game from local pubs.
The aim is to create a stark visual representation of the fans' unhappiness. In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, the group declared: "This match is live on TV. The world will be watching. This would make a big statement. If the stadium empties, the message is undeniable. If we stay seated and quiet, the board will ignore us again."
The organisers believe that rows of empty seats during the climax of a high-profile fixture will be impossible for broadcasters and the club's hierarchy to ignore, serving as a powerful symbol that the supporters' patience has snapped.
- AFP
Frustrations boil over regarding results and strategy
The call for drastic action follows a season marred by growing friction between the fanbase and the boardroom. Supporters have cited a litany of issues sparking the unrest, ranging from poor results on the pitch and a worsening injury crisis to anger over high ticket prices and the club’s perceived lack of ambition in the transfer market.
This is not the first time fans have mobilised this month. A similar protest was organised ahead of the recent London derby against West Ham, a match that ended in a dramatic 2-1 defeat for Spurs. On that occasion, fans gathered at Park Lane before kick-off to march on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. While the group claimed at least 300 supporters descended on the ground, onlookers suggested the turnout was lower.
Inside the stadium, the dissent continued with yellow banners reading ‘Time for Change’ being waved, alongside flags and scarves. The group is now calling for an escalation of these tactics this weekend, urging fans to congregate outside the South Stand 30 minutes before kick-off armed with banners to join in chants against the ownership.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Boycott on spending to 'stop funding failure'
Beyond the visual protests, 'Change for Tottenham' is also urging a financial boycott of the matchday experience. The group has instructed supporters not to spend any money inside the stadium, deploying the slogan "don't fund the failure".
The strategy is two-fold: hit the club's image with the walkout and hit their matchday revenue streams by refusing to buy food, drink, or merchandise. The group insists that passive support is no longer an option if fans want to see genuine reform at the club.
"The board will not listen to silence," the group wrote. "They will not listen to patience. They will only listen when matchgoing fans show visible, collective discontent. If we don’t act together inside the stadium, nothing changes."
- Getty Images Sport
CEO admits 'distance' between club and fans
The unrest has not gone unnoticed by the club's hierarchy. Spurs CEO Vinai Venkatesham recently took the step of penning an open letter to the disgruntled fanbase, attempting to bridge the widening gap. In his correspondence, he acknowledged the toxicity of the current atmosphere and pledged to repair the relationship.
"We know there is distance between the club and our supporters and we are committed to rebuilding that connection," Venkatesham wrote. The letter was an attempt to placate the growing anger, emphasising that the administration understands the value of the supporters.
"Tottenham Hotspur cannot exist without you, our supporters," the detailed update concluded. "We are built on the loyalty, passion and commitment of those who follow us, and we do not underestimate what supporting our club means. Your dedication matters deeply. Thank you for your ongoing support. We are determined to deliver a future that reflects it."
Whether these words will be enough to dissuade fans from leaving their seats on Sunday remains to be seen, but the stage is set for a potentially volatile afternoon in north London.
Advertisement