'Sonny's coming home!' - Tottenham confirm Son Heung-min's 'return' in surprise announcement

Son has also admitted it's going to be an emotional affair when he returns to north London. He told the club's media: “When I announced my difficult decision to leave Spurs in the summer, it was in Korea and I never got a proper chance to say goodbye to fans at the stadium.

"Now I am so happy because I am going to come back to London on 9th December, for the Champions League match, and be able to tell the Spurs fans in person just how much their support and love over 10 years has meant to me and my family. It will be emotional, but it's important for me and the club that this happens.”

Spurs have also confirmed that work is continuing on a mural on Tottenham High Road to pay tribute to Son that will “further celebrate the legacy that Sonny has left in this part of North London”. The design has been chosen by the man himself and is due to be finished in time for the club legend's visit on December 9.

