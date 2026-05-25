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Tottenham admit transfer decisions were not motivated by sporting success after winning relegation battle to preserve Premier League status
Admissions of a failed strategy
In an open letter highlighted by BBC Sport, the non-executive chairman admitted that the club had lost its way, leading to one of the most difficult campaigns in their modern history. The victory over the Toffees saved Spurs from their first drop to the second tier since 1977, sending London rivals West Ham down in their place.
Charrington, who joined the board in March 2025 following the departure of long-term chair¬Oman Daniel Levy, did not hold back in his assessment of the club's administrative failings. "The qualities that make Spurs distinct – our football, our ambition, the connection between the team and its supporters – had been allowed to fade. Football success had not been driving our decisions. We did not have the right expertise in key roles. We did not build squads good enough to compete in the most demanding league in the world," he wrote.
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The end of the Levy era
The "seismic" change Charrington referred to began last September when the Lewis family, who own the club, authorised a total reset of the sporting department. This overhaul saw Levy step down after nearly 25 years at the helm, a move intended to refocus the club on pitch performance rather than just commercial growth. However, Charrington admitted the change "came later than it should have," leaving the team in a perilous position for much of the season.
"Last September, we recognised that something seismic had to change at Spurs," Charrington explained. "The Lewis family stepped in and authorised a full reset. That decision was not taken lightly." Despite the upheaval, the club insists that the Lewis family remains "wholly committed" to the project, rejecting reports of a potential sale to American tech investors.
A promise of summer investment
With Premier League status secured, the focus now shifts to a crucial summer transfer window where the club has promised to prioritise sporting merit above all else. Charrington outlined plans to restructure the entire football operation, including the medical and performance departments, as well as the academy and Martin Ho’s women’s team. The chairman remains adamant that the club is not for sale despite previous interest from a consortium led by Brooklyn Earick.
"This season fell well short of what Tottenham demands. We must be in the fight with the best teams in this league, every season, and we are rebuilding this club with that standard in mind," Charrington concluded in his address to the fans. "Even in the darkest of seasons, you showed up and carried this team. That loyalty is not something we take for granted. It is something we are determined to be worthy of."
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De Zerbi the man for the rebuild
Roberto De Zerbi, the club’s third manager of the season following the short-lived tenures of Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, has been credited with sparking the late-season recovery. The Italian tactician signed a five-year deal in March and has quickly won over a dressing room that appeared fractured under previous leadership. Both James Maddison and Conor Gallagher have been vocal in their praise for the former Brighton boss.
Maddison stated: "Without that appointment, disaster could have maybe struck, but it didn't, and he takes a lot of credit for that because of the work he's done behind the scenes and on the training pitch." Gallagher echoed those sentiments, adding: "From the first day or two he had everyone under his wing. Everyone trusted him instantly and everything he was doing – it was like, thank God he's come in straight away."