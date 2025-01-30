Tottenham's kids are alright! Academy gems Dane Scarlett, Oyindamola Ajayi and Mikey Moore secure Europa League last 16 spot for Ange Postecoglou's injury-ravaged side against Elfsborg
Tottenham academy stars Dane Scarlett, Oyindamola Ajayi and Mikey Moore all scored to see off Elfsborg and reach the last 16 of the Europa League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tottenham beat Elfsborg 3-0
- Scarlett, Ayayi & Moore score in win
- Spurs into last 16 of Europa League