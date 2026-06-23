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Klose Messi Mbappe World Cup mixGetty/GOAL composite
Anselm Noronha

All-time top scorers in FIFA World Cup history

World Cup
L. Messi
K. Mbappe
M. Klose
Germany
Argentina
France
Pele
Brazil
G. Mueller
T. Mueller
R. Lima
J. Fontaine
S. Kocsis
J. Klinsmann
H. Rahn
G. Batistuta
G. Lineker
T. Cubillas
G. Lato
Peru
England
West Germany
Poland
Hungary

Discover the leading goal scorers in men's World Cup history and how they made their mark.

The FIFA World Cup is the apex of international football, a stage where legends are born and records are etched. Among the many feats achieved at the tournament, scoring goals on the biggest stage is one of the most celebrated. Over the years, a handful of players have engraved their names in history by becoming prolific scorers across multiple World Cups.   

Here, GOAL takes a deep dive into the top all-time goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history, their legendary status, and what made them unforgettable. 

  • Messi-Argentina-2022-World-CupGetty

    Lionel Messi | Argentina | 18 goals

    • Tournaments: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026
    • Matches Played: 28
    • Goals per Game: 0.64

    He became the youngest Argentine to play and score in a World Cup. After struggling to score despite good performances in 2010, Messi led Argentina to the 2014 World Cup final, where they lost 1–0 to Germany but he won the Golden Ball. He scored once in the 2018 edition before leading Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup - scoring in every knockout match, including two goals in the final against France. He won the Golden Ball again, becoming the first player to win it twice. This is widely hailed as the crowning achievement of his career. He then kicked off the 2026 edition with a hat-trick versus Algeria, before dethroning Miroslav Klose with two more goals versus Austria.

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  • Mbappe-France-2022-World-Cup-finalGetty

    Kylian Mbappe | France | 16 goals

    • Tournaments: 2018, 2022, 2026
    • Matches Played: 16
    • Goals per Game: 1

    Kylian Mbappe, as the youngest active player among the top scorers, has truly cemented his status as a modern great. He scored four goals in 2018 and an incredible eight goals in 2022, including a hat-trick in the final. He then continued to set the World Cup on fire in 2026, scoring four in his first two matches.

  • Miroslav Klose Germany 2014Getty

    Miroslav Klose | Germany | 16 goals

    • Tournaments: 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014
    • Matches Played: 24
    • Goals per Game: 0.67

    Miroslav Klose holds the record for the most goals scored in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing Ronaldo's previous record during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. A classic poacher with exceptional positioning, Klose found the net in four consecutive World Cups, ultimately winning the tournament with Germany in 2014. Notably, Klose broke Ronaldo's record during Germany's memorable 7–1 victory over Brazil in 2014.

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  • Ronaldo Brazil 2002Getty

    Ronaldo Nazario | Brazil | 15 goals

    • Tournaments: 1998, 2002, 2006
    • Matches Played: 19
    • Goals per Game: 0.79

    O Fenomeno was known for his explosive pace and clinical finishing, and he was instrumental in Brazil's fifth title win, scoring eight goals. His return from injury during the tournament is considered one of the most iconic comebacks in football history. He also won the Golden Boot at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

  • Gerd Muller West Germany 1974 World CupGetty Images

    Gerd Muller | West Germany | 14 goals

    • Tournaments: 1970, 1974
    • Matches Played: 13
    • Goals per Game: 1.08

    Gerd Muller, often known as "The Bomber", was an incredibly lethal striker, with an extraordinary goals-per-game ratio.

    Muller was the top scorer in the 1970 World Cup and played a key role in West Germany's victory in the 1974 edition, which they won on home soil. Notably, he scored 10 goals in just six matches during the 1970 tournament alone.

  • Just Fontaine France 1958 World Cup

    Just Fontaine | France | 13 goals

    • Tournaments: 1958
    • Matches Played: 6
    • Goals per Game: 2.17

    Dominating the 1958 World Cup, Just Fontaine etched his name into football history by scoring an astounding 13 goals in a single tournament. This remarkable feat remains unsurpassed, holding the record for the most goals ever scored in a single World Cup and standing as a testament to his unparalleled skill and prolificacy on the sport's grandest stage.  

  • Pelé 1970 final Seleção 04 08 2017Acervo Pelé

    Pele | Brazil | 12 goals

    • Tournaments: 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970
    • Matches Played: 14
    • Goals per Game: 0.86

    Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player in history, was a three-time World Cup winner. He made an indelible mark on the sport early in his career with a dazzling performance in the 1958 World Cup at just 17 years old.

    He was a World Cup Champion in 1958, 1962, and 1970. 

  • By the numbers: All-time top scorers in FIFA World Cup history

    RankPlayerCountryGoalsMatchesTournamentsGoals per match
    1Lionel MessiArgentina18286 (2006-2026)0.64
    =2Kylian MbappeFrance16163 (2018-2026)1
    =2Miroslav KloseGermany16244 (2002–2014)0.67
    4Ronaldo NazarioBrazil15193 (1998–2006)0.84
    5Gerd MullerWest Germany14132 (1970–1974)1.08
    6Just FontaineFrance1361 (1958)2.17
    7PeleBrazil12144 (1958-1970)0.86
    8Sandor KocsisHungary1151 (1954)2.20
    9Jurgen KlinsmannGermany11173 (1990-1998)0.65
    10Helmut RahnWest Germany10102 (1954-1958)1.00
    11Gary LinekerEngland10122 (1986-1990)0.83
    Gabriel BatistutaArgentina10123 (1994-2002)0.83
    13Teofilo CubillasPeru10133 (1970-1982)0.77
    14Thomas MullerGermany10192 (2010-2022)0.53
    15Grzegorz LatoPoland10203 (1974-1982)0.50

    * Players in bold are still active.