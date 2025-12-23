Getty
'He's a top player!' - Ruben Amorim accused of 'taking the p*ss' with treatment of Kobbie Mainoo by ex-Man Utd wonderkid Ravel Morrison
Mainoo in the spotlight at Man Utd
Mainoo has been in the spotlight in recent weeks at Manchester United as his frustrations at the club continue. The midfielder is yet to start a Premier League game this season and has only managed 11 substitute appearances in the English top flight. His situation has led to speculation that he could seek a move away from the club in the January transfer window in the hope of securing regular football in the second half of the situation. The midfielder's half-brother has also raised eyebrows by wearing a 'Free Kobbie Mainoo' T-shirt during the team's recent 4-4 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford. The stunt was met by strong criticism by club legend Roy Keane, while Amorim has urged Mainoo to fight for his place. He told reporters: "Kobbie needs to fight for his job. I think that is not a bad thing to be on the bench of Manchester United when you are 20 years old. I remember Ronaldo was on the bench, Rooney was on the bench sometimes, [Juan Sebastian] Veron was not playing. I remember all the history of Manchester United. So let's continue in trying to avoid the nonsense and the noise. I just want to want to help the team to win."
Morrison takes aim at Amorim over Mainoo
Former Manchester United wonderkid Ravel Morrison had now shared his thoughts on the topic. Morrison was widely regarded as one of best talents to emerge from the United academy but only went on to make three senior appearances and left in 2012 largely due to off-field problems. He told the Filthy Fellas podcast: "They’re taking the p*ss. He’s a top player isn’t he? I know you can’t really say it’s bad just coming on for a minute. But I don’t know if they brought him on just to take the p*** just for a minute because he should really be playing a lot more than that. He needs a run of games because you’ve seen the level he can play at. Do you know what I mean? But he does need a run of games."
Morrison was then quizzed further on if Mainoo was a good fit for Amorim's United and offered up a cheeky response: "You know what? I don’t know what system United play. I only watch Arsenal innit."
Mainoo's exit hopes hit by Fernandes injury
Mainoo had been looked set for a potential exit in January, with Napoli thought to be keen to bring the midfielder to the Serie A club to link up with former team-mates Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund. However, an injury to Bruno Fernandes looks to have scuppered Mainoo's chances of a move. The Red Devils are reportedly set to block an exit for Mainoo as Fernandes is expected to miss several weeks of action. The news may come as a blow to Mainoo but it does also offer the midfielder the chance of more minutes at Manchester United, particularly with Manuel Ugarte struggling for form at Old Trafford currently.
Will Man Utd have a Merry Christmas?
Manchester United have managed just two wins in their last eight games, with those victories coming against strugglers Wolves and Crystal Palace. Amorim will be hoping his team can provide supporters with some festive cheer over Christmas as his team face two games before the end of 2025. Newcastle are the visitors to Old Trafford on Boxing Day before Wolves make the trip north four days later.
