Top clubs reportedly turned down! Liverpool FC set to extend contract with defensive star

The report does not specify how long Konate will sign for the Reds, but it seems certain, at the very least, that Liverpool are pre-empting a free transfer for their defensive star. After all, the 26-year-old could have left the Premier League club on a free transfer as his contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Should his contract be extended, the numerous top European clubs rumoured to have been interested in signing Konate in recent months would also be left empty-handed. Real Madrid, in particular, are said to have had the centre-back at the very top of their wish list.

The Royals could lose two long-serving defensive stalwarts this summer in the form of David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger. The Austrian’s departure is considered almost certain following the expiry of his contract, whilst the future remains uncertain for the German international, whose contract is also due to expire.