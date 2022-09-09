Transfer gurus Barcelona Neymar Alexis SanchezGOAL
Barcelona most expensive player sales - How Catalans earned over €1.4 billion in outgoing transfers

Barcelona have made some shrewd sales this century, even if it's not all been good business for the Catalans

Barcelona have mainly been making headlines for their lavish spending over the course of the last few seasons, but they have managed to earn plenty of cash as well.

That was not necessarily always by choice, though.

There was the infamous departure of Luis Figo to Real Madrid at the start of the century, which did not go down particularly well at Camp Nou.

And then there was Neymar's "betrayal" in 2017, which quite possibly caused an even bigger uproar.

More recently, they offloaded Arthur to Juventus in a deal that can only be described as a bit of creative accounting, before selling Philippe Coutinho at a significant loss just to get him off the books.

Still, it's earned them a nice bit of change over the course of the 21st century!

Barcelona most expensive sales by season

Season

Biggest sale

Fee

Total sales

2022/23

Philippe Coutinho

€20M/£18M

€35M/£31.50M

2021/22

Emerson Royal

€25M/£22.50M

€70.55M/£63.50M

2020/21

Arthur Melo

€76M/£68.40M

€112M/£100.80M

2019/20

Malcom

€40M/£36M

€152.90M/£137.61M

2018/19

Paulinho

€42M/£37.80M

€146.05M/£131.45M

2017/18

Neymar

€222M/£199.80M

€232.50M/£209.25M

2016/17

Claudio Bravo

€18M/£16.20M

€33.80M/£30.42M

2015/16

Pedro

€27M/£24.30M

€38.30M/£34.47M

2014/15

Alexis Sanchez

€42.50M/£38.25M

€81.80M/£73.62M

2013/14

Thiago

€25M/£22.50M

€28.10M/£25.29M

2012/13

Ibrahim Afellay

€500,000/£450,000

€500,000/£450,000

2011/12

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

€24M/£21.60M

€46.95M/£42.26M

2010/11

Yaya Toure

€30M/£27M

€52.70M/£47.43M

2009/10

Samuel Eto'o

€20M/£18M

€113.50M/£102.15M

2008/09

Ronaldinho

€24.15M/£21.74M

€54.59M/£49.13M

2007/08

Juliano Belletti

€5.50M/£4.95M

€14M/£12.60M

2006/07

Mark van Bommel

€6M/£5.40M

€13.20M/£11.88M

2005/06

Juan Roman Riquelme

€8M/£7.20M

€11M/£9.90M

2004/05

Luis Garcia

€8.75M/£7.88M

€14.75M/£13.28M

2003/04

Fabio Rochemback

€2.50M/£2.25M

€43.85M/£39.47M

2002/03

Mikel Arteta

€7.90M/£7.11M

€11.55M/£10.40M

2001/02

Simao

€12.91M/£11.62M

€37.31M/£33.58M

2000/01

Luis Figo

€60M/£54M

€74.80M/£67.32M

TOTAL

€1.42b/£1.28b

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

FC Barcelona top 10 most expensive player sales

