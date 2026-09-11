Todd Boehly era is almost OVER! Chelsea co-owners to sell stake as Behdad Eghbali and Clearlake Capital move for total control

Boehly and Mark Walter are reportedly on the verge of cashing out at Chelsea. Talks have accelerated in recent weeks, with majority shareholders Clearlake Capital poised to buy out the American duo's minority stakes, .

Clearlake, led by Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, currently holds a 61.5 per cent share in the Blues. The remaining 38.5 per cent is split evenly between Boehly, Walter, and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss. If successful, this internal buyout would give the investment firm near-total authority over the west London club.

The BlueCo consortium purchased Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in May 2022 for £2.5 billion, pledging a further £1.75bn in investment. However, behind-the-scenes tension has grown, with Boehly and Eghbali reportedly clashing over the club's sporting direction and a potential redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.



