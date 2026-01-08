'We're with him to the death!' - Jude Bellingham hails Xabi Alonso's 'very positive' influence at Real Madrid and insists problems are 'invented' and 'blown out of proportion'

Alonso, who took the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti in the summer, has found himself under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. Despite a squad boasting the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Bellingham himself, the team have endured a stuttering period of form that has allowed rivals Barcelona to open up a gap at the top of La Liga. Rumours in the Spanish capital have alluded to friction between the manager and key players, particularly regarding tactical decisions and substitutions.

However, Bellingham unequivocally shut down those suggestions, painting a picture of a united group that fully believes in Alonso’s methods.

“When things aren't going well, many problems are invented,” Bellingham stated, addressing the media frenzy. “We know what really happens inside the dressing room. From the outside it's seen from another perspective. We are all with the coach, there is no debate.”

He went further, describing the former Bayer Leverkusen boss as a galvanising figure behind the scenes, rather than the divisive one portrayed in the press.

“He is very positive, he is a very positive influence and we are working to improve,” Bellingham added. “We are all with the coach to the death.”