Timo Werner targets Lionel Messi partnership as RB Leipzig outcast sets sights on Inter Miami transfer after New York Red Bulls snub ex-Chelsea forward
Werner eyes Miami move as Leipzig exit looms
The German forward's future at RB Leipzig is essentially over, and the 29-year-old is now reportedly targeting a high-profile move to Inter Miami, where he hopes to line up alongside superstar Messi. Werner has played just one minute of football this season and no longer features in Leipzig’s matchday squads, leaving a winter exit increasingly likely.
Bild reported that Werner is especially tempted by Miami’s project and the global pull of playing with Messi, whose presence continues to reshape the MLS landscape. The glamour surrounding the club, both in sporting ambition and lifestyle appeal, is said to suit Werner and his wife Paula, making South Florida an attractive landing spot as he seeks a fresh start.
A move to MLS had already been on the table last summer, when the New York Red Bulls made inquiries through the Red Bull network. At the time, Werner remained reluctant to leave Leipzig due to his sizeable salary and the belief he could still revive his career in Germany. But his situation has deteriorated drastically, and with his contract expiring in 2026, a winter departure is now seen as essential to avoid drifting toward free agency.
Why New York Red Bulls plan didn't work out
Werner’s most concrete MLS opportunity collapsed when the New York Red Bulls ultimately walked away from talks, a decision explained in detail by the club’s athletic director Julian de Guzman.
Last week, De Guzman confirmed that the forward had been on the club’s radar, saying: "There have always been rumors about Werner," before stressing that any deal had to suit New York’s long-term strategy. He added: "We have to make sure it makes sense for us here in New York."
The Canadian executive made clear that Werner’s profile was highly appealing from a fan standpoint, stating: "Werner is a great name. I think the fans would have loved him. The opportunity was there, but I don't think we were 100 percent convinced that this was the right thing for New York. That's why we didn't fully commit to it."
Salary considerations also played a key role, as Werner earns a reported €10 million per year in Leipzig, while New York were unable, and ultimately unwilling, to match anywhere near that level for a Designated Player slot. The striker was similarly unwilling to reduce his wage demands to complete the move, contributing to the breakdown of discussions.
Why Inter Miami now appeal to Wermer
With the Red Bulls stepping aside, Werner has shifted his attention to the other side of the MLS spectrum - Inter Miami, a club defined by star power, global attention and a clear pathway to compete for trophies. Messi’s presence remains the biggest draw, with the Argentine continuing to exert a transformative influence on the club’s recruitment and profile.
Inter Miami’s roster structure for 2026 provides a plausible opening. The imminent retirements of Jordi Alba and Messi's right hand man Sergio Busquets will free up two Designated Player slots, while Rodrigo De Paul is expected to occupy one if his loan becomes permanent. That leaves one DP spot available, a rare opportunity Miami could use on a high-profile attacker like Werner.
From a sporting perspective, Werner would offer flexibility across the front line, potentially replacing Luis Suarez if he departs and giving Miami an experienced, mobile option heading into the new MLS calendar cycle in 2026. The lifestyle component also weighs heavily in Miami’s favour, with the city viewed by Werner as an ideal environment to reset his career.
How likely a move can take place?
The next steps hinge on Inter Miami’s internal evaluation and their willingness to commit a DP slot, and potentially a sizeable salary, to a striker whose performances have dipped since his Chelsea days. While Werner is eager to join Messi in Florida, the report stresses that Miami’s interest is not yet confirmed, leaving the possibility of alternative MLS suitors still open.
For Leipzig, the winter window will be decisive, and Marco Rose has already marginalised the striker, and a move abroad appears the only viable solution to avoid a stagnant final 18 months of his contract. Miami, meanwhile, must navigate a busy rebuild as they prepare for the 2026 season, with decisions looming on Suarez’s future, the DP structure, and several expiring contracts.
