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Unhappy at Man City? £55m star eyes exit as surprise Premier League club launch bid
Forest target Man City midfielder Reijnders
Forest have emerged as suitors for Reijnders as they look to bolster their squad before the transfer deadline. The Premier League side are reportedly weighing up a £55 million move for the Netherlands international this summer. Reijnders only made the switch to the Etihad Stadium a year ago following an impressive spell with Italian giants AC Milan.
However, it is fair to say the 28-year-old has not quite lived up to expectations in English football so far. He managed only 19 Premier League starts under Pep Guardiola during his debut campaign in Manchester. Consequently, his long-term future at the club has been thrown into serious doubt.
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Reijnders open to summer exit
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Reijnders is now open to a move away from Manchester City. The Dutchman is eager to secure more regular first-team football after enduring a frustrating first year in England. Forest are showing keen interest in a potential £55m deal to bring the midfielder to the City Ground. However, City may hold out for a higher fee closer to £60m before agreeing to let him depart.
That £60m asking price has already impacted Reijnders' transfer options earlier in the window. Spanish club Atletico Madrid previously registered an interest in the player, but found City's valuation too high to pursue a deal.
Forest armed with Anderson funds
Forest find themselves in a strong financial position to pursue high-value targets this summer. The East Midlands outfit recently sanctioned the sale of star midfielder Elliot Anderson to Manchester City for a reported fee of up to £116m. That landmark sale has provided Forest with considerable capital to re-invest into their playing squad.
However, the club's hierarchy must carefully evaluate whether spending £55m on Reijnders represents sound business. The Netherlands international struggled to adapt during his initial year in the Premier League. Furthermore, at 28 years old, he is not the youngest option on the market, raising questions over his long-term valuation.
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What next in the Reijnders pursuit
The success of any potential deal will ultimately hinge on whether Forest are prepared to meet City's £60m asking price. Negotiating a middle ground between the proposed £55m offer and City's valuation remains the key obstacle.
Reijnders' openness to a move gives Forest a clear advantage if they decide to firm up their interest. A switch to the City Ground would grant the midfielder the regular playing time he desires to revive his form. All eyes will now be on Forest to see how far they are willing to go for the former AC Milan star as transfer negotiations continue.
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