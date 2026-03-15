Thuram on racism: "Insults directed at Vinicius in the Champions League? I felt attacked too"

Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram gave an interview to Canal+ and spoke about racism in the world of football, focusing in particular on the alleged racist insults directed by Benfica player Prestianni at Real Madrid’s number seven, Vinicius, during a Champions League match: “It’s tough for a young black lad. In 2026, you can still be attacked because of the colour of your skin. Vinicius was attacked; it was as if I had been attacked myself. It could have happened to me... And all because I’m black? I don’t have the answer to stop it, I don’t have the answer to stop it in the stadiums.” Here are his other comments: