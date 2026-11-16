Three factors that will determine if Bruno Fernandes has Man Utd future under Mauricio Pochettino - with Morgan Schneiderlin addressing transfer talk around Red Devils captain

As things stand, the Portuguese playmaker will see his current deal at Old Trafford expire in the summer of 2027. United have the option of triggering a 12-month extension in those terms, which would allow them to protect the value of a prized asset through another couple of transfer windows.

The expectation is that if no agreement is reached before the current campaign comes to a close, then a sale will be sanctioned - with United being backed into a corner. It has been suggested that a parting of ways could take place in January.

Teams from the Saudi Pro League that have been sniffing around Fernandes for some time are ready to rekindle their interest and put lucrative proposals on the table. Premier League giants that are enduring another testing domestic campaign may have little choice but to cash in.