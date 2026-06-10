'A taste of what can happen' - Thomas Tuchel sees upside of delayed England friendly and warns it's 'no excuse' for slip-up against Croatia

England manager has refused to let a significant weather delay dampen his side's spirits, suggesting that the disruption provides a valuable lesson for the challenges ahead in the World Cup. The friendly against Costa Rica was pushed back after a tropical storm battered Orlando, but the German coach is treating the incident as a dress rehearsal for tournament life.

Speaking to ITV, Tuchel explained: "It gives us a little taste of what can happen in the tournament. We were aware of that before, now we experience it. It’s no problem. It should not be an excuse to lose our mood or patience or to lose our hunger to play the game."