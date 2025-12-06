'No-one can be underestimated' - Thomas Tuchel insists England's 2026 World Cup draw is 'tough' & claims group stage is 'always the most difficult'

Tuchel wants to emerge as group toppers but warned his troops that it will not be an easy task. "We have Croatia and Ghana, two regulars in World Cups, and we have Panama," he explained. "I don’t know much about Panama, but we will know everything about them when the tournament starts. For me personally, even in the Champions League, you have to focus on the group – the group is always the most difficult, and we want to escape, and we want to win the group. It’s a tough one."

"No one should be underestimated," continued Tuchel. "Of course, Croatia is the standout name [and] the highest-ranked team from Pot 2 that we got into our group. It’s a difficult opener against Croatia. We take it from here."

While Ghana may not carry the global star power of Croatia, Tuchel made clear that the country's football heritage cannot be taken for granted. "Ghana is always full of talent and can always surprise, and has a big history in World Cup football," he said. "Also, Panama will try to make the most of the underdog role. No one can be underestimated – everyone deserves the fullest respect, and we will show that."