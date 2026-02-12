Former Arsenal player Thomas Partey charged with two further counts of rape as statement issued

The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised two additional counts of rape against Partey. An official statement reads: “These new charges relate to a separate report of non-recent offences in 2020 involving one additional woman and follow a new investigation by the Metropolitan Police. These allegations were first reported in August 2025.”

The new allegations will see Partey appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 13. During an appearance at Southwark Crown Court in September 2025, the Ghana international pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and one charge of sexual assault.

Those alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, with Partey having signed for Arsenal in October 2020. He was a first-team regular for the Gunners at the time, with 167 appearances for the Premier League club being taken in across five seasons.