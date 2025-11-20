Getty Images
Thomas Muller gives clear answer on Vancouver Whitecaps contract extension as Bayern legend targets MLS title win just months after joining
Muller enjoying sensational start to life with Vancouver Whitecaps
After his contract with Bayern Munich expired following their quarter-final exit at the Club World Cup, Muller decided to join Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Vancouver Whitecaps on a deal until December 31, 2025. The contract includes an option to extend for the entirety of 2026.
Less than two months after arriving from Bavaria, Muller landed his hands on the Canadian Championship, with the Whitecaps beating local rivals Vancouver FC 4-2 in the final. In the process, he became the most decorated German footballer of all-time with 35 trophies to his name, overtaking former Bayern team-mate and Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos.
Muller has been in pristine form as far as his individual performances are concerned; in 10 games, the 2014 World Cup winner has scored nine goals and delivered four assists.
Muller set to extend Vancouver Whitecaps stay
"Yes - full attack", the German enthusiastically replied when kicker asked him if he'd be staying in Vancouver beyond 2025.
The Whitecaps will be facing rivals Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference semi-finals this weekend. "In the current context, it would mean a great deal; it's my here and now," Muller conceded when asked about the importance of winning more titles. "Above all, I've moved to a new league and a new country and would then have experienced an extraordinary team performance within a short period of time.
"Consequently, I can say that I am very happy here and am having a lot of fun. But it is of course much more relaxed than in Munich or the rest of Germany."
He also noted that he didn't join the Whitecaps for "vacation", asserting that he is not taking his stint in the MLS for granted. "It was very easy to jump in, they put me in good positions,” he said. “They won a penalty for me in every game. For sure you have to be ready for the competition but I was not coming here for vacation, I wanted to do a serious job and that was always my goal when I came here that I wanted to perform.
“But you never know in a different country, a new league and a new team how long this process will last till you’re a real part of the team. In the end I’ve always been able to adapt to a situation really quickly, I've adjusted my playing style in tiny ways so often. It’s nothing special.”
Bayern president wants Muller to return in operation role
Earlier this month, Bayern president Herbert Hainer confirmed that he held talks with Muller regarding a potential operational role at the club in the future after his exit was finalised. "After his departure was confirmed, Thomas Muller came to my office. I advised him in a personal conversation that if he later wanted a job in sports, he should move to MLS," he told Abendzeitung.
"He can work operationally for us. He can become a brand ambassador. He could even succeed me one day. It is the wish of the fans and the club that former players take on a leadership role at Bayern Munich."
Muller confident of beating LAFC in MLS Conference Semi-Finals
This Sunday, Vancouver Whitecaps will lock horns against Son Heung-min's LAFC in the Conference semi-finals. However, Muller was quick to remind fans that Son has never been able to get the better of him.
"The problem is Sonny was a very good player in Hamburg and Leverkusen, but the teams weren't on the same level," he jokingly explained. "It’s maybe not really fair to judge or compare the situation now. We’re in two very good teams and he’s a big player there and I’m a big player there so it’s a little bit different.
“When he was in Hamburg, whenever we came with Bayern at that time we crushed them every time, I think we had 8-2s or 9-1s, but he was still a very good, talented young player at this time, so it’s not the right discussion to look too far back.
“If you go into the details for sure we know how good this team can be. But if you look back at the last few weeks they’re very reliant on [Denis] Bouanga and Son so if they’re not scoring they don’t score. It’s very tough to keep these two quiet, but if we get it done we have a good chance. For me, it's just my first conference semi-final. We’re gonna beat them - that's what I think about this game."
