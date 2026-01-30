AFP
'I will break a rule' - Thomas Frank reveals Tottenham's failed plans to sign Antoine Semenyo as under-fire manager admits transfer window 'isn't like Football Manager'
Frank speaks on transfer window, Semenyo and backing of board
Speaking in his press conference on Friday, Frank reflected on the January transfer window so far and revealed the club’s efforts to sign Semenyo before the former Bournemouth winger ultimately went to Manchester City for £64.5m ($88m).
Spurs have made two signings this month, in the shape of midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and teenage left-back Souza from Santos, totalling £48million ($65m) between them in total. But fans believe this has not been enough and that gaping holes continue to exist within the squad, which currently sits in 14th place in the Premier League and just eight points above the drop zone.
Fans are reportedly set to hold protests before and during Sunday’s visit of City using the slogan ‘it’s time to act’.
- Getty Images Sport
Frank on Spurs' efforts to sign Semenyo this month
Frank told reporters: “The club are working relentlessly to do what they can to improve the squad, especially Johan [Lange], Fabio [Paritici] and Vinai [Venkatesham] and all those behind them. We can't be obsessed with a short-term fix as we cannot limit what we do in the future.
“I can promise the Lewis family are super committed and there is no doubt the club is clear, I will break a rule, we wanted to sign Semenyo. They did everything - that is a big signing with finances and all that.
"So that's the quality of players we're looking for to improve the squad, and if we can't find that, then it's definitely better to take the right decisions.
"Not just saying we're just getting quality players going forward because we all know it's not that easy, and I'm sure, for whatever reason, we are not able to get another player or players in this window, then for the summer it's a big summer ahead, and I'm not in doubt we'll see big improvements there."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Transfer window 'isn't like Football Manager' - Frank
He continued on the ‘Change for Tottenham’ protests: "The fans just want the best for the club. Just like I want [the best], the owners, the staff, the players, everyone wants the best for the club, but I also think it's fair to say that the transfer window is not Football Manager unfortunately. It is not.
"It would be a lot easier, but also a little bit more boring. We would not have as many good stories to talk about.
"In the last 30 days, you couldn't go to work basically because there is nothing to write about or talk about. So, it is very difficult the transfer market. It's an art, it's a craftsmanship."
- Getty
Spurs have limited time left for further January additions
Times are tough at present at Tottenham and Frank’s best hope is that his side can take confidence from their excellent performances in the Champions League and find similar form in their domestic campaign. The Lilywhites finished fourth in the UCL’s league phase following a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night, their fourth win in eight matches in the competition and third in a row.
The contrast between that and their league form has been stark, and it is understandable that fans have been disillusioned with the limited transfer activity this month considering the injury issues currently faced by Frank’s side in particularly midfield and attacking areas.
Their pursuit of Semenyo showed ambition but Spurs were ultimately faced with some stern competition for the Ghanaian. With limited time left until Monday’s transfer deadline, it remains to be seen whether Frank will see new additions to his squad in the final days of the winter window.
Advertisement