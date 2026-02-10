Thomas Frank - it's over! Tottenham facing relegation under Danish manager and must make sweeping changes throughout the club before it's too late

Venkatesham spent 14 years at Tottenham's most-hated rivals Arsenal, and when he was announced as Spurs' new CEO in April 2025, there was as much shock as there could possibly be over such an appointment to a football club's board. Not even a year down the line, many Spurs fans have already decided that Venkatesham has failed and should never have been onboarded in the first place due to his history at the Emirates Stadium.

The infamous Levy became a lightning rod for criticism during the final stretch of his 24-year stint as Tottenham chairman. He oversaw everything, perhaps even meddled in departments where he had no right to, but he accepted and absorbed all responsibility and criticism that came with doing so. "Daniel Levy, get out of our club" was a regular chant from 2023 until his eventual departure in September 2025, and it surely won't be long until Venkatesham faces a similar sort of backlash.

Meanwhile, sporting director Lange, appointed in November 2023, has seldom endeared himself to fans owing to his sketchy-at-best track record in the market. Here is the full list of senior players signed on his watch: Timo Werner, Radu Dragusin, Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert, Yang Min-Hyeok, Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso, Mathys Tel, Kota Takai, Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha, Mason Melia, Xavi Simons, Randal Kolo Muani, Conor Gallagher and Souza.

Lange's remit has been to try and ensure Tottenham is a premier destination for young talent, but he has often neglected the needs of the first team. He also came under fire most recently for claiming he didn't want to make panic signings in January, even though half of Frank's squad was sidelined with mid-to-long term injuries and results were on a downward spiral.

"It's important as a club to remain disciplined and make sure to do the best of our abilities to only sign players who will help the team now or in the future," Lange told club channels after the window closed. "It's important you don't force yourself into a stress purchase, because that normally doesn't end well for anyone."

Well, now fans are stressing that the season won't end well because it could lead to relegation as a result of a lack of purchases.

Frank used his press conference on Tuesday to state that the blame at Spurs should be passed round evenly, rather than at one person when it was suggested Lange should be under the microscope.

"I think it's, like with me, it's never only one person. I understand it is the head coach who gets the most blame when it is not going well and maybe get a little bit of praise if it is going well. That's part of the job so I knew that," Frank said.

"In my opinion, the way I have already seen, I can't speak about what happened before, of course I inherited a squad and some players. But the way I see it and the way we do it now, we do things together. So in the September [summer] transfer window, it was Fabio [Paratici] as a consultant, Johan, Vinai, Daniel and I. Now this window it has been the Lewis family, Vinai, Johan, Fabio and I. That's been the way the whole time so it is us who do that."

Sticking by Frank, and that sentiment working in reverse too, is meant to come across as the club having some sort of alignment, that this is a transitional season so poor results are expected. It's actually not as smart as the club are making it out to be.

Jamie Carragher once questioned what 'freedom' was on a football pitch. "Is it doing a stupid turn and losing the ball?" he mused. In similar essence, what is a 'transitional season'? Is it losing the large majority of your games with a whimper and insisting things are fine because it can't possibly get worse than this?