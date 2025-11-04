Thomas Frank hits back at Jamie Carragher's criticism of Tottenham as Spurs boss claims 'it's easier' to be a pundit than a manager

Strikes from Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert saw Spurs build a two-goal lead against Copenhagen, before the Welsh winger was sent off after a VAR review for a high challenge on Marcos Lopez's heel. However, the hosts soldiered on and scored twice more in quick succession, firstly through an incredible 70-yard solo goal from Micky van de Ven and then substitute Palhinha.

"I saw a good performance today, which I'm happy with," Frank added. "We talk a lot about that 'bounce-back mentality' because in life and football there will be setbacks. Every team will experience that. It's how we react to that, to come out after a bad game or a bad spell and come back into it. That's part of a good team. I'm very happy with the response the players came with today, we controlled the game from minute one to the end more or less. Of course, there was a little bit about the red card but Micky decided it should not be a problem! Then we won a very good win in the Champions League and it's not easy. I know Copenhagen haven't had a good start but I know they are in general very difficult to play against and I'm pretty sure we will not see them lose 4-0."