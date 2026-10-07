'This team never gives up!' – Mikel Merino reacts after late double keeps Spain streak alive

Mikel Merino proved to be the ultimate difference-maker for Spain, coming off the bench at half-time to score a stunning second-half brace in a 2-1 victory over Croatia. Introduced by manager Luis de la Fuente in place of Alex Baena, the Arsenal midfielder completely transformed Spain's attacking dynamics at Stadion Poljud.

Merino netted an equalizer in the 61st minute before producing an exquisite 88th-minute volley to complete the comeback.

The victory extended Spain's remarkable unbeaten run to 43 matches and sealed a spot in the Nations League quarter-finals.