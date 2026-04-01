This is unprecedented in German football! Long-established club takes a bizarre decision against RB Leipzig

When asked by the German Press Agency (dpa), Leipzig declined to comment on the decision, which is likely to be unique in German football. The regional league club’s resentment towards the club funded by soft drinks manufacturer Red Bull is by no means new. RBL is also widely despised across the country within the fan community due to its commercialisation, which is seen as undermining traditions.

Yet there had certainly been links between HFC and RB Leipzig. As recently as last winter, Halle had asked whether they could use the heated pitches in Leipzig for training due to their own poor conditions caused by the cold temperatures – and received approval. Several players have also moved between the clubs, including on loan.

Meanwhile, local rivals BSG Chemie Leipzig are not following suit. The club told the dpa that there were no plans for an initiative to seek a resolution. Just like Rot-Weiß Erfurt and Lok Leipzig, the Regionalliga side also made use of the far superior training facilities at RB following the onset of winter.