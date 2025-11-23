Thierry Henry questions Xavi Simons' suitability to Premier League after slow Tottenham start as Arsenal legend admits he has anti-Bundesliga bias

The former Arsenal forward did stress that it is not easy to hit the ground running when swapping the Bundesliga for the Premier League, while using former Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz as an example following his big-money move to Liverpool. However, he also suggested the German league is not a reliable indicator of success for the English top-flight when asked about Simons.

He said on Sky Sports: "It's not easy to arrive in a team and perform straight away. We can see Florian Wirtz at Liverpool, but I always have a question mark on people that perform in Germany. That's only me. I'm not saying that they won't perform in another league. I'm just saying, because of the way the league is, they're really stretched. So if you can run well, you're going to have a lot of opportunity, goals, assists. People can run with you in this league. So it's very difficult. Do you think the managers right now are letting their players dribble or do they want to control everything to make sure they're not going to get countered? Playing a low block all the time is not always easy to create. Look at Arsenal. We don't create a lot of opportunities. We score a lot on set pieces. I'm not going to go back to the old story and everything, but you need to find a way to score goals. So you're going to create way less than what we used to be able to do in our time because teams are playing low. They don't try to bite or come out. So the spaces are tight. And if you don't allow people to dribble and make mistakes, like I always say, the reward is in the risk. Where are you going? You're not going to have the stats of creating. And if you don't take your chances when you have one, well, you're in trouble."