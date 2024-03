Thierry Henry claims 'everyone envies' France because of Kylian Mbappe's presence as he makes peace with Real Madrid's stance on 'monster' forward playing at Paris Olympics Kylian MbappeFranceThierry HenryReal Madrid

Thierry Henry hailed Kylian Mbappe as a "monster" while claiming "everyone envies" France because of the Paris Saint-Germain star's presence.