Thibaut Courtois says Real Madrid future is out of his hands and outlines retirement plan

Despite the advancing years, Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois continues to be a vital pillar for the Spanish giants. Currently under contract until June 2027, the veteran shot-stopper has been reflecting on his journey in the Spanish capital, which began eight years ago following a high-profile move from Chelsea.

Speaking in the mixed zone following Belgium's 0-0 draw against Iran during the 2026 World Cup, Courtois was candid about his emotional connection to the club. "It depends on what the club wants. I have a lot of respect for what they do. I hope to be able to finish my career there, in four or five years, we'll see. It's my dream, obviously. When I was a child, I dreamed of playing for Real. I've been there for eight years now and I'm very happy," the Belgian international said.



