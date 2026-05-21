Thiago Silva offered sensational AC Milan return after deciding against Porto extension

Silva is officially back on the market after deciding not to renew his contract with Porto. The veteran centre-back reportedly had the option to trigger an automatic one-year extension to stay in Portugal, but he has chosen to move on, sparking intense speculation about a return to one of his former hunting grounds.

According to ESPN, AC Milan have already reached out with a formal proposal to bring the 41-year-old back to Italy. The Rossoneri are believed to have offered a one-year deal that would run until June 2027, providing the Brazilian with the perfect stage to bring the curtain down on his illustrious playing career.