Thiago Silva sends emotional message as Brazil, PSG & Chelsea legend's son earns first England call-up
Iago’s breakthrough moment at St George’s Park
Iago’s footballing journey is a direct reflection of his family’s life on the move. When Silva joined Chelsea from PSG in 2020, his sons were introduced to the English football culture. While Silva returned to Brazil in 2024 to finish his illustrious career with Fluminense, Iago chose to remain in west London to continue his development at Chelsea’s Cobham academy. Now, Iago's inclusion in the England youth setup is the culmination of long hours spent training in the shadow of one of the Premier League’s finest defenders.
Standing proudly at St George’s Park, Iago captioned a photo, "Proud moment to be invited to my first @england camp 🏴 The hard work continues 🙏🏽."
His father quickly responded with a touching post of his own. “We are proud of you, my son 🥹! May God bless you always 🙏,” wrote Silva.
Is Iago still eligible to play for Brazil?
While many assumed Iago would naturally represent Brazil, residency rules have opened a different path. Having lived in England since before the age of 10, the youngster qualifies to play for the Three Lions through FIFA’s eligibility system. Players who move to a new country before turning 10 can represent that nation after three years of continuous residency. In Iago’s case, the five years he has spent in London make him fully eligible to pull on the England shirt. However, this doesn’t mean Brazil is out of the picture. Unless Iago features in a senior international tournament or plays more than three competitive games for England’s first team, he could still switch allegiance later in his career. Comfortable both at centre-back and left-back, he mirrors many of the qualities that made his father one of Europe’s elite defenders for nearly two decades.
Silva’s dream: His sons following his path
Silva has often spoken of his pride watching Iago and his older brother, Isago, chase their footballing dreams in England. During his final season at Chelsea, he even admitted that nothing made him happier than seeing his boys play in the club’s colours.
"For me, it would be a dream to see them play professionally at Chelsea," he said. "I love watching them, ultimately, and I try to help them as much as I can. I love seeing my kids playing here, my wife is here all the time and even wants to be at every away game. I think she realises that time is running out slightly, so she wants to make the most of the last few years of my career. When I got here, it felt like love at first sight, to be honest, and I'm still very proud to be here."
While Iago makes waves with England’s Under-15s, his 16-year-old brother Isago is already starting to make a name for himself at Cobham. The promising attacker was recently named in Enzo Maresca’s B-list squad for Chelsea’s Champions League campaign. If Isago earns a senior debut soon, he would fulfill a dream long cherished by his father, to see at least one of his sons play for Chelsea’s first team. And with Silva still playing top-flight football at 41 for Fluminense, it’s fair to say footballing excellence runs deep in the Silva family DNA.
Silva: Chelsea's UCL hero
After making his name at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, Silva arrived at Chelsea in 2020 under Frank Lampard’s management. Over four seasons, he made 155 appearances and helped lead the Blues to Champions League glory in 2021, defeating Manchester City in the final. And now, watching his son take his first steps into international football, Silva is witnessing a legacy being formed. While Brazil might one day come calling for Iago, England now holds the young defender’s heart.
