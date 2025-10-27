Thiago Silva sends emotional message as Brazil, PSG & Chelsea legend's son earns first England call-up

Silva has often spoken of his pride watching Iago and his older brother, Isago, chase their footballing dreams in England. During his final season at Chelsea, he even admitted that nothing made him happier than seeing his boys play in the club’s colours.

"For me, it would be a dream to see them play professionally at Chelsea," he said. "I love watching them, ultimately, and I try to help them as much as I can. I love seeing my kids playing here, my wife is here all the time and even wants to be at every away game. I think she realises that time is running out slightly, so she wants to make the most of the last few years of my career. When I got here, it felt like love at first sight, to be honest, and I'm still very proud to be here."

While Iago makes waves with England’s Under-15s, his 16-year-old brother Isago is already starting to make a name for himself at Cobham. The promising attacker was recently named in Enzo Maresca’s B-list squad for Chelsea’s Champions League campaign. If Isago earns a senior debut soon, he would fulfill a dream long cherished by his father, to see at least one of his sons play for Chelsea’s first team. And with Silva still playing top-flight football at 41 for Fluminense, it’s fair to say footballing excellence runs deep in the Silva family DNA.