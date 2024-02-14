Thiago Silva's wife slammed by ex-Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit as he insists Twitter outburst against Mauricio Pochettino is exactly what's wrong with 'modern football'
Thiago Silva's wife, Isabelle, has been slammed by ex-Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit for her Twitter outburst against manager Mauricio Pochettino.
- Belle Silva wanted Pochhetino to be axed
- Later apologised for her 'personal outburst'
- Petit lashed out at her for taking out her opinions on social media